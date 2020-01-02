CAA, NRC ROW: Ex-JNU leader Umar Khalid to address rally in Malerkotla today

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:40 IST

SANGRUR

A joint front of students, youths and locals of Muslim-dominated Malerkotla, around 35km from Sangrur, under the banner of “Haa Da Naara Sangharsh Morcha” will hold a rally in Malerkotla on Friday where former JNU student leader Umar Khalid will address demonstrators.

The district leadership of BJP approached to police on Thursday and demanded ban on Khalid’s entry in the district alleging that he could disturb peace in the state.

The rally against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will start from Sirhandi Gate after Friday’s “namaz” and would culminate at Kamal Cinema after Khalid’s speech.

Besides, around 70 outfits, including some political parties, have also given a call to observe black day on Friday during which shops and other business establishments will remain closed. The protest is being supported by Lok Insaaf Party, All Indian Sikh Students Federation, Muslim league and Communist Party of India (Marxist).