Candidates for Assembly polls to be announced on Oct 2: OP Chautala

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:32 IST

Former chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo, Om Prakash Chautala, who is out on furlough said on Saturday that his party has already completed the process of identification of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls,and it will be announced on October 2. Chautala was in Gohana presiding over a meeting of INLD workers of Sonepat, Panipat and Jind districts.

"The INLD will not announce tickets from the Delhi or Chandigarh office, but from under 'chaupal' with the consent of its workers," Chautala said.

He added that soon after the names are announced, the candidates will follow the formalities of the filing of nomination papers.

Speaking to mediapersons about the MLAs who left INLD, Chautala said, "Some selfish people who came into prominence when they were in the INLD have joined the BJP or Congress now. The duty of true INLD workers is to work hard for the party and candidates."

Chautala was also in Karnal where he asked the party workers to work hard to ensure the party’s win in the October 21 assembly elections.

“There is a need to work hard on the ground to ensure party’s victory in this election and we are confident that the INLD will form the next government in the state,” he said while addressing a gathering of his workers.

He accused the BJP of misleading people by making false promises in the last election.

“This time, the people of the state have made up their mind and they will not get misled by the BJP’s empty promises,” he added.

Chautala is serving a 10-year jail term in connection with teachers’ recruitment scam and is out on two weeks’ parole. His furlough will end on October 8 and he will return to jail.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:11 IST