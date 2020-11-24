e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Capt Amarinder Singh invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday

Capt Amarinder Singh invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday

Amarinder and Sidhu have not been on best of terms ever since he exited the state council of ministers after being divested of the local government department last year, but there are efforts lately from both leaders to break the ice.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had asked former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to second the resolution in the state assembly against the Centre’s farm laws. Sidhu had also participated in a protest led by the chief minister in Delhi, signalling a thaw in ties.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had asked former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to second the resolution in the state assembly against the Centre’s farm laws. Sidhu had also participated in a protest led by the chief minister in Delhi, signalling a thaw in ties.(HT file photo)
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has invited former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday.

“He & @sherryontopp are expected to discuss state & national politics over the luncheon meeting,” Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted.

Amarinder and Sidhu are not on the best of terms ever since the latter exited the state council of ministers after being divested of the local government department last year, but there have been efforts lately from both leaders to break the ice.

Earlier, Amarinder asked Sidhu to second the resolution in the state assembly against the Centre’s farm laws and then the latter also participated in a protest led by the chief minister in Delhi.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and state in-charge Harish Rawat has been openly trying for a rapprochement between Amarinder and Sidhu and also been pushing for an important role for the cricketer-turned-politician. Though there is discontent in a section of the party over the importance being given by him to Sidhu, Rawat recently advised the state leaders to be more “flexible and accommodating” towards the former minister.

top news
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge
‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In