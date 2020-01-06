e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Capt flays Akalis for politicising attacks on Sikhs in Pak

Capt flays Akalis for politicising attacks on Sikhs in Pak

chandigarh Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed the Akalis for “politicising” the recent attacks on Sikhs and their religious institutions in Pakistan, and their attempt to link the condition of minorities in Pakistan with the “unconstitutional” Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The chief minister (CM) flayed Harsimrat Kaur Badal for her “abominable bid” to use the killing of a Sikh youth and the attack on Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan to “carry out her political battle against the Congress”.

“This is the height of ignorance and stupidity,” Captain said while reacting to Harsimrat’s tweets.

“The CAA, coupled with the National Register for Citizens (NCR), is the kind of tool with which minorities in India will be persecuted even more than those in Pakistan,” he said, adding that it was apparent that the Union minister had “no clue about the implications of CAA or the damage it will cause to India’s secular character”.

The chief minister also lashed out at the “double-speak” of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the issue of CAA/NRC, pointing out that just days back, Akali chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had sought inclusion of minorities in the purview of the CAA.

“Don’t they have any clear stand on the issue?” he asked, adding that such conflicting statements exposed “double standards” of the Akalis on this issue of national importance.

