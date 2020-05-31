e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Captain Amarinder Singh warns China against bid to intrude into Indian territory

Captain Amarinder Singh warns China against bid to intrude into Indian territory

While we do not want war, we will not tolerate any bullying by Beijing, the CM said

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 02:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned China against any attempt to intrude into Indian territory, saying India will not back off in the face of Beijing’s intimidation.

“While we do not want war, we will not tolerate any bullying by Beijing,” said the CM, warning the neighbouring country against taking India lightly. “This is not 1962,” he said, making it clear that if China did not stop indulging in intimidating behaviour, it would have to pay the price.

“The Indian Army is ready to give a befitting reply and China should not take any chances,” he warned, in response to a Kolkata resident’s question, during his live session on a social media platform. “We don’t want war with any nation and want the situation to improve, but if they keep behaving like this we won’t have any other option left,” he said, urging China to mend its ways and talk to India to resolve the issue. Amarinder said China cannot stop India from building any infrastructure on its side of the border.

