Car found parked in seating area of Sukhna Lake’s restaurant in Chandigarh, impounded

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:11 IST

Evening walkers at Sukhna Lake were greeted to an unusual site on Saturday when an unidentified person parked a car in the seating area of Mermaid Restaurant run by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO).

City-based advocate Ajay Jagga, who was out for a stroll around 7.40pm, said, “I was shocked to see a car parked in the restaurant’s seating area, which is part of the heritage of Sukhna Lake.” Jagga added that the driver must have driven it on the footpath from near the Chandigarh Golf Club side.

He quickly wrote about the incident to UT adviser Manoj Parida, seeking strict action in the case. Meanwhile, police were also informed.

The car bearing a Punjab number (PB65P8337) is registered in the name of one Nimrat Bagga at the Mohali regional transport office. It was impounded and taken to the Sector-3 police station where cops were in the process of registering a case under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that the car was parked when it was impounded and they are yet to speak to the driver.