CAT 2019: Two IIT Ropar students are among top 0.1% in country

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 00:42 IST

Two students of the Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT), Ropar, have scored above 99.9 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019, the result of which was declared on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as many as 15 students from Chandigarh tricity area have scored more than 99 percentile, which means they are among top 1% of the candidates who appeared for the test across the country.

The test is the gateway to Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and other top business schools in the country and is conducted by IIMs annually. Around 2.4 lakh students had registered for the exam from all over the country, while around 7,500 appeared from the region.

Ahsaas Sharma remained the topper from the region with 99.93 percentile, followed by Manya Dave with 99.9. Ahsaas, 21, belongs to Faridabad in Haryana and is a final-year mechanical engineering student at the IIT, Ropar. His mother is a teacher and father a real estate agent. “I aim to get into the IIM, Ahmedabad, as it is best to join the field of consultancy,” he said.

HT Photo ( Manya Dave, 99.9 percentile )

Manya, 21, belongs to Kurukshetra in Haryana and is a final-year student of electrical engineering at the IIT, Ropar. Both her parents are college professors in Kurukshetra. “My success mantra was daily practice and mock tests,” she said. Meanwhile, Akshat Rathore, a 21-year-old computer science student at the institute, scored 99.3 percentile.

Other high scorers from tricity

Students from the tricity who scored more than 99 percentile include Sahil Singla (99.88), Ananya (99.82), Mukesh Singh Anand (99.79), Mannat Kaur (99.61), Anubhav Ojha (99.46), Piyush Garg (99.37) and Tejas Nagpal (99.32). “There are more female students among the toppers this time, as compared to previous years,” said Hirdesh Madan, director of the tricity-based coaching institute Bullseye.

Mannat Kaur, an engineering student from Panjab University who scored 99.61 percentile , attributed her success to regular mock tests.There are currently 20 IIMs in India offering more than 12,000 seats. There are two IIMs in the region, in Amritsar and Sirmaur, which are likely to have a cut-off of 96 percentile.

In Chandigarh, the top B-school is University Business School (UBS), which is part of Panjab University and its cut-off is around 90 percentile.