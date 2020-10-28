e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CBI court issues notice to Hooda, Vora in AJL plot allotment case

CBI court issues notice to Hooda, Vora in AJL plot allotment case

The ED had said that Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the then CM and HUDA chairman, “blatantly misused his official position and dishonestly allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of the rules, causing loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL”

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Panchkula
The issue is about an institutional plot number C-17 in Sector 6, Panchkula. It was allotted by Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to the AJL in 1982, but because the construction was not carried out in 10 years, so it was taken back in 1992
The issue is about an institutional plot number C-17 in Sector 6, Panchkula. It was allotted by Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to the AJL in 1982, but because the construction was not carried out in 10 years, so it was taken back in 1992(HT File Photo )
         

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora for joining proceedings through video conferencing in the Associated Journal Limited (AJL) plot allotment case.

In the order, special judge, CBI, Jagdeep Singh said, “Since the case involves legislators and proceedings in such cases are to be conducted expeditiously, so, notices be issued to the accused as well as their counsel to explore the possibility of conducting further proceedings through video-conferencing, if the physical hearing of the matters does not get fully functional till the adjourned date.”

The order further said : “In case physical hearing of the matters is made mandatory in the meanwhile, then all the accused shall be present on the adjourned date. It is made clear that effective hearing is to be started in such matters and accordingly all parties are directed to ensure participation in the proceedings of the matter either through physical mode or through virtual mode.”

The issue is about an institutional plot number C-17 in Sector 6, Panchkula. It was allotted by Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to the AJL in 1982, but because the construction was not carried out in 10 years, so it was taken back in 1992. In 1995 and in 1996, appeal and revision were filed by the AJL against resumption of plot but these were also dismissed by HUDA administrator and Haryana’s financial commissioner, town and country planning. However, when Hooda became the chief minister in 2005, he allowed re-allotment of the plot to the AJL.

The ED had said that Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the then CM and HUDA chairman, “blatantly misused his official position and dishonestly allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of the rules, causing loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL”.

In December 2018, the CBI filed chargesheet against Hooda, Vora and Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of the National Herald newspaper.

tags
top news
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In