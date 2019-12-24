Chandigarh court declares Sunny Enclave developer PO in six cases

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 00:53 IST

A Chandigarh district court has declared Jarnail Singh Bajwa, managing director of the Sunny Enclave project in Mohali, a proclaimed offender (PO) in six cases of cheque bounce cases amounting to over ₹1.94 crore.

Bajwa is the co-founder of Bajwa Developers Group, which is the promoter of Sunny Enclave. The orders were issued by the court of judicial magistrate first class, Manu Mittu after the accused Bajwa did not appear before the court.

The order read: “This court is of the considered view that accused Jarnail Singh Bajwa is absconding and thereby declared a proclaimed person.”

It also mentioned: “Intimation regarding the accused being absconding/proclaimed offender be sent to the station house officer concerned through the naib court for making entry in his relevant register.”

The court has also directed the complainant, Naseeb Kaur of Kharar, to place on record the list of properties of the accused along with an affidavit to initiate further proceedings.

Kaur mentioned in the compliant that Bajwa is dealing in sale, purchase and development of residential as well as commercial properties. She had alleged that she sold around 12 kanal of land to Bajwa’s firm on March 17, 2018. In return, he gave her 15 post-dated cheques for ₹4.95 lakh each.

When Kaur presented these cheques, they were returned unpaid, with the reason cited as “exceeds arrangement”.

She then took up the issue with the realty firm’s officials, who reportedly requested her to present the cheques for clearance once again. However, the cheques were once again returned unpaid, stating “exceeds arrangement” and “account blocked”. Following this, she moved court, seeking the payment along with compensation.

A legal notice was sent to Bajwa in September 2018. However, he did not appear in court despite court summons.

Complainant’s counsel advocate BS Bajwa said, “There are six cases, wherein Jarnail Singh Bajwa of Bajwa Developer has been declared proclaimed offender by the court. Out of the six cases, two cases pertain to Naseeb Kaur and in four cases the complainant is Kaur’s son Manjit Singh.” He said, “This is the same case in which Jarnail Singh was earlier declared PO on August 29.”

HT’s attempts to contact Bajwa for comments proved futile as he did not answer calls. At his office, a staff member said that Bajwa often visits office and is likely to visit office in the afternoon.

Bajwa’s advocate Yogesh Mittal said, “We have struck a compromise with the parties and will be giving them the plot.” The complainant’s counsel, however, said, “There is nothing like that. No compromise has been struck.”