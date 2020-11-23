Chandigarh MC plans to run gyms at community centres on PPP mode

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:56 IST

Having failed to run gyms in community centres for years, the Chandigarh municipal corporation is now all set rope in private firms to operate and maintain these facilities across the city.

Under this public private partnership (PPP) plan, “the gyms will be run more professionally, while at the same time, the civic body can generate additional revenue,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav, adding that the firm will operate and maintain the facility and share revenue with the MC on pre-decided terms

The agenda will be tabled before the MC General House for approval on November 27.

“After the approval, expression of interest will be called and other modalities will also be set for revenue sharing and fees to be charged from residents,” said Yadav.

Of 42 community centres under the MC, 28 have gyms, which were constructed at a cost ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹25 lakh depending on the equipment installed.

Making facilities relevant for residents

At present, there is no uniform policy for running of the gyms. In some community centres, the executive committees of area residents have been formed for the purpose, while other ones are without such committees.

The older community centres, such as the one in Sector 8, have gyms with rudimentary equipment, and are seldom used by the locals because of poor quality. The recently constructed ones have modern gyms with high-tech equipment, but are still underutilised.

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation, said, “We have been repeatedly requesting the MC and councillors to make the gyms functional, but no positive action has been forthcoming. Some of these gyms have the latest equipment, but are still lying defunct.”

One of the reasons is that there are no trainers appointed in these gyms. Under the proposed PPP model, the firm will also provide the trainers.

MC to cap fee charged from users

Even as gyms fail to generate any revenue or become self-sustaining, the MC is bearing the cost for the maintenance.

It was the revenue augmentation committee of the MC that had recommended the PPP model, while also suggesting ways to ensure that the fee charged by private firms doesn’t pinch the residents’ pocket.

Councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, who is a member of the committee, said: “The hired firm will be allowed to charge the same fee as being collected by executive committees currently. For people from outside the sector, the firm can be allowed to charge higher fee.”