Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police bust gang of vehicle thieves with pan-India network

Chandigarh Police bust gang of vehicle thieves with pan-India network

Police recovered two sedans and bikes each that were stolen from the city besides 14 cars lifted from other parts of the country

chandigarh Updated: Feb 08, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police said the two were previously arrested by Maharashtra and Punjab Police for similar offences.
Chandigarh Police have busted a gang of vehicle thieves with pan-India network, after arresting two of its members — one belonging to Amritsar and the other from Pune — and recovering two sedans and bikes each that were stolen from the city besides 14 cars lifted from other parts of the country.

The accused have been identified as Asif Noor Mohammad Sayed, 41, of Pune, and Prabhjot Singh, 37, of Amritsar, who operated in Batala. The two used to help in selling off the stolen cars.

Police are also on the lookout for Rajesh Kumar, alias Raja, of Ludhiana, who is suspected to have been running the operations in the region, besides the gang members who used to steal the vehicles. Raja has been previously arrested by Haryana and Punjab Police and even declared a proclaimed offender.

According to police, the investigations started on December 29, 2019, when a Honda City car was stolen from Sector 34. It led the crime branch to Asif, who was quizzed after court sent him to eight-day police remand on January 20.

His interrogation led to the arrest of Prabhjot and recovery of the vehicles — two Toyota Fortuners, three Toyota Innovas, three Honda City sedans, two Honda Vernas, two Hyundai Cretas and a Mitsubishi Pajero, Maruti Swift Dzire, Maruti Baleno and Maruti Alto each besides two motorcycles. Two Honda City cars and bikes were stolen from Chandigarh. Six other vehicles were recovered from Punjab and eight from Pune.

Police said the two were previously arrested by Maharashtra and Punjab Police for similar offences. “They aren’t much educated, but came in handy in selling the stolen cars,” said an investigating official, not wishing to be named.

Prabhjot has been sent to judicial custody, while Asif will be produced in court again.

