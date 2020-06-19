e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh property fraud: Former AAP leader’s bail plea dismissed

Chandigarh property fraud: Former AAP leader’s bail plea dismissed

Yogeshwar Sharma was booked for allegedly duping former IAS officer Harjeet Singh of ₹2.05 crore in a case of property fraud

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 04:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The bail plea of Panchkula-based former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yogeshwar Sharma was dismissed by a Chandigarh court on Thursday.

Sharma was booked for allegedly duping former IAS officer Harjeet Singh of ₹2.05 crore in a case of property fraud. The economic offences wing of the Chandigarh Police on 14 June had arrested Sharma after a case was registered against him at Sector 11 police station.

The court observed that the nature and magnitude of allegations against Sharma were grave and he was not entitled for concession of bail.

Complainant Harjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer from Punjab government, who is a resident of Sector 40, had alleged that Sharma had duped him of ₹2.05 crore by selling 50% share comprising basement and ground floor of an SCO in Sector 46.

Sharma had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from Panchkula in 2019 on AAP ticket.

top news
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
200,000 recuperate, rate of recovery stands at 54%
200,000 recuperate, rate of recovery stands at 54%
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
In two days, over 2.7k fined for flouting mask, distancing rules in Delhi
In two days, over 2.7k fined for flouting mask, distancing rules in Delhi
As bodies pile up, private firms transport dead for last rites
As bodies pile up, private firms transport dead for last rites
Trump says ‘complete decoupling’ from China remains an option
Trump says ‘complete decoupling’ from China remains an option
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In