Chandigarh's Covid toll reaches 147 with two deaths, 173 test positive

Chandigarh’s Covid toll reaches 147 with two deaths, 173 test positive

Out of the 173 new cases, 105 are males and 68 females.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Among the total infections in Chandigarh, 2,303 cases remain active, while 9,103 persons have been cured.
Among the total infections in Chandigarh, 2,303 cases remain active, while 9,103 persons have been cured.
         

Covid-19 claimed the lives of two city residents on Sunday, while 173 people were also found positive.

With this, Chandigarh’s toll due to the virus has reached 147, while the tally is 11,553.

Among these, 2,303 cases remain active, while 9,103 persons have been cured.

Out of the 173 new cases, 105 are males and 68 females.

The latest fatalities are a 70-year-old woman from Ram Darbar and an 81-year-old man from Sector 52.

While the woman was also suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and kidney disease, the man had type-2 diabetes and hypertension.

Sunday also saw 166 patients being discharged. These included people who have completed 10 days and are asymptomatic.

Hindustantimes

MAYOR’S CONDITION IMPROVING: PGI

Three days after she was admitted to PGIMER due to Covid-related complications, mayor Raj Bala Malik was stated to be stable on Sunday and shifted from the ICU to the isolation ward.

“She was not in a good condition when she was admitted on Thursday night, but her health has improved. Hopefully, we will discharge her in a day or two,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

MOHALI’S TOLL RISES TO 183 WITH THREE DEATHS

Mohali Three people succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the death toll to 183.

The deceased include a 53-year-old man from Baltana. He died at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

A 49-year-old diabetic and hypertensive man from Saidpura village also died at Rajindra Hospital, while a 72-year-old man from Dera Bassi died at Max Hospital, Mohali. He was suffering from hypertension, anaemia and diabetes as well.

On Sunday too, the recoveries outnumbered fresh Covid cases. While 160 people tested positive, 264 people were discharged after being cured.

Of the positive cases, Mohali urban had the maximum at 134, followed by Dera Bassi with nine, Kharar eight, Lalru six, Zirakpur two and Nayagaon one.

With this, the patient tally has reached 9,992, of which 2,186 cases are active, while 7,623 patients have recovered.

ONE DEATH, 67 NEW CASES IN PANCHKULA

The death of a 55-year-old woman from Naggal village took Panchkula’s toll to 80 on Sunday. The woman also had hypertension, health officials said.

As many as 67 people also tested positive cases. Panchkula now has 5,730 confirmed cases, of which 1,047 patients are still infected, while 4,603 people have been discharged.

