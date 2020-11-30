Chandigarh sees 20% surge in Covid cases in November

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:52 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases saw around 20% jump in November as compared to October, though fatalities dropped by 20% in the same period in Chandigarh.

November also accounted for around 17% cases and 18% deaths reported in the city so far.

In the first three weeks of the month, the number of cases saw an upward trend, climbing from 549 in the first to 955 in the third week. However, the number dipped to 835 in the last week.

In contrast, the number of deaths reported in the last week was highest, rising gradually to 17 from five in the first week.

Meanwhile, even as the number of deaths has been on a decline from 106 in September to 64 in October and 51 in November, there has been no dip in the overall fatality rate.

“The impact of the infection rise in mid-November may have resulted in more deaths in the last week of the month,” said Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

On the rise in infections in November, he said it was expected, but the numbers are not that alarming.

“We can comfortably say that apprehensions regarding the spurt in infection due to festivals did not have much impact on the Covid-19 situation in Chandigarh. There are no widespread infections and no big clusters, and the number is less than what was expected,” he said.

Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department, said increased testing has helped contain infection spread.

“All containment zones as well as dispensaries have been covered one by one. Hubs of activities, such as bus stations and railway stations, are also being covered for testing,” he said.

Sources said the target of conducted at least 35,000 in November has been achieved, which is much more than 6,000 tests conducted in October.