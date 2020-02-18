Chandigarh SI found guilty in ₹35K bribery case

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 00:53 IST

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation has held a former Chandigarh Police sub-inspector guilty in a five-year-old bribery case.

Then posted at the Manimajra police station, SI Balbir Singh had taken ₹35,000 bribe from a local for not registering an FIR against him.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday.

The SI was booked under Sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 13 (1) (d) read with Section 13 (2) — pertaining to criminal misconduct by a public servant — of the Prevention of Corruption Act in March 2015.

Sushil Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, had told the CBI that he had signed as a witness in the wedding of his friend in July 2014. In March 2015, the SI called him to inform him that the friend’s wife had lodged a complaint against him for getting her forcibly married. The SI further told him that the woman had alleged that Sushil harassed her, kept her jewellery and confined her in a guest house.

Later, the SI called him to Panjab University, where he was posted on VIP duty, and sought ₹50,000 in lieu of not registering an FIR. Kumar approached the CBI, and a trap was laid to catch the cop red-handed. Meanwhile, the complainant stuck a deal for ₹35,000, and Balbir Singh was caught accepting it on March 17, 2015.