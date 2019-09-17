Chandigarh traffic police challan PCR vehicle

chandigarh

In a first after the amended Motor Vehicle Act came into force, the Chandigarh traffic police on Monday challaned a police control room (PCR) vehicle for stopping beyond the zebra crossing at the Sector 39/40 light point near the India Meteorological Department office.

A passerby clicked the picture of the offence and shared it on social media. The post in which the traffic police was tagged was widely circulated on Twitter and Facebook. Various users asked Chandigarh Police whether challan would be issued in the case.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand also took note of the post and asked the officials concerned to issue a traffic violation information slip (TVIS) to the PCR vehicle.

The fine for parking on zebra crossing is ₹1,000. However, under the new provisions, the fine is doubled if the violator works for police.

Chandigarh Police had earlier issued a challan to an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) working with the Punjab Police on September 5. He was fined ₹10,000 for talking on phone while driving. The fine otherwise is ₹5,000. That offence also came to light after a user posted a photo on the traffic police’s Twitter page, urging penal action. The Twitter user stated that the picture was taken on the Sector 9/10 road around noon.

The amended Act, which comes braced with stringent provisions and hefty fines, came into force on September 1.

