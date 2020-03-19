Chandigarh traffic police suspends work at challaning branch

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:23 IST

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chandigarh traffic police has suspended operations at the challaning branch in Sector 29 indefinitely.

Taking to social media, senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand said that those who have to pay their challans will be given an extended period of two months. Currently, the challan stays with the challaning branch for about a month before it is sent to the local court by the traffic police.

The SSP added that the challaning branch will continue to look at cases of release of impounded vehicles. He added that the traffic police is set to launch an online portal for the payment of traffic violation information slip (TVIS) challans soon which will also help people pay the fine without compromising on their safety.Sources say the situation will be reassessed by the end of March.

CYBER CASE AGAINST ANYONE FOUND SPREADING FAKE NEWS

The Chandigarh police on Thursday announced that anyone found spreading or circulating misinformation or fake news from unauthorised sources on social media regarding COVID-19 will be booked under cyber laws. The orders were issued by authorities citing that posts on social media create panic and unrest.