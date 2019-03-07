Come April 1, another Air India daily flight from Chandigarh to Delhi

Air India will start another daily flight from Chandigarh to Delhi from April 1 in addition to the two already running.

The Airbus 320 Neo Aircraft flight (Ai444 ) will depart from Chandigarh at 7.05am and reach Delhi at 8 am from Monday to Saturday.

Flight number Ai443 will depart from Delhi at 5.40am and arrival at Chandigarh at 6.35am.

MR Jindal, station manager, Air India, Chandigarh, said, the new flight suits the passengers to connect almost all international and domestic flights.

