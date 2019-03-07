Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Come April 1, another Air India daily flight from Chandigarh to Delhi

The Airbus 320 Neo Aircraft flight (Ai444 ) will depart from Chandigarh at 7.05am and reach Delhi at 8 am from Monday to Saturday.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 07, 2019 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Air India,Chandigarh
(Representative image)

Air India will start another daily flight from Chandigarh to Delhi from April 1 in addition to the two already running.

The Airbus 320 Neo Aircraft flight (Ai444 ) will depart from Chandigarh at 7.05am and reach Delhi at 8 am from Monday to Saturday.

Flight number Ai443 will depart from Delhi at 5.40am and arrival at Chandigarh at 6.35am.

MR Jindal, station manager, Air India, Chandigarh, said, the new flight suits the passengers to connect almost all international and domestic flights.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 21:52 IST

tags

more from chandigarh