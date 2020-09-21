e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cong leaders protest against farm bills outside Panchkula DC’s office

Cong leaders protest against farm bills outside Panchkula DC’s office

Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta demanded that the government withdraw the bills or bring about a fourth amendment to ensure strict punishment to those buying products at lesser cost than the MSP

chandigarh Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress leaders protesting against the farm bills outside the DC’s office in Panchkula.
Congress leaders protesting against the farm bills outside the DC’s office in Panchkula.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

Congress leaders on Monday protested outside the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office here and demanded immediate withdrawal of the agricultural bills introduced by the Union government.

Holding placards, the Congressmen leaders raised slogans against the Central government though they could not enter the DCs office because of heavy police presence.

An official received a memorandum by the protesters to hand over to the DC.

Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, demanded that the government withdraw the bills or bring about a fourth amendment to ensure stringent punishment to those buying products at a lesser cost than the minimum sale price.

Strict checks should also be imposed on black marketing, she said.

The bills will only benefit rich businessman and the poor farmer will be made to suffer, Mehta added. A common farmer was not that educated to understand the technicalities of the bills.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, passed in Parliament on Sunday, aims to ease all restrictions on trade of agriculture produce.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, also passed on Sunday, lays down a new architecture for contract farming in the country to ensure farmers can engage with one another more confidently, enable modern supply chains and investments by agribusinesses.

tags
top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: SRH lose clutter of wickets
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: SRH lose clutter of wickets
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In