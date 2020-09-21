Cong leaders protest against farm bills outside Panchkula DC’s office

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:21 IST

Congress leaders on Monday protested outside the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office here and demanded immediate withdrawal of the agricultural bills introduced by the Union government.

Holding placards, the Congressmen leaders raised slogans against the Central government though they could not enter the DCs office because of heavy police presence.

An official received a memorandum by the protesters to hand over to the DC.

Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, demanded that the government withdraw the bills or bring about a fourth amendment to ensure stringent punishment to those buying products at a lesser cost than the minimum sale price.

Strict checks should also be imposed on black marketing, she said.

The bills will only benefit rich businessman and the poor farmer will be made to suffer, Mehta added. A common farmer was not that educated to understand the technicalities of the bills.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, passed in Parliament on Sunday, aims to ease all restrictions on trade of agriculture produce.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, also passed on Sunday, lays down a new architecture for contract farming in the country to ensure farmers can engage with one another more confidently, enable modern supply chains and investments by agribusinesses.