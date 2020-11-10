e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Congress establishes early lead in Haryana’s Baroda byelection

Congress establishes early lead in Haryana’s Baroda byelection

Congress nominee Indu Raj Narwal is ahead of BJP candidate and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt by 2,832 votes after the fifth round of counting

chandigarh Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:28 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Baroda
Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal, BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt and INLD’s Joginder Singh Malik are in the fray for the Baroda assembly byelection in Haryana’s Sonepat district that went to the polls on November 3.
Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal, BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt and INLD’s Joginder Singh Malik are in the fray for the Baroda assembly byelection in Haryana’s Sonepat district that went to the polls on November 3.(HT file photo)
         

The opposition Congress on Tuesday established an early lead in the counting of votes for the Baroda assembly byelection in Haryana’s Sonepat district.

Congress nominee Indu Raj Narwal was ahead of BJP candidate and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt by 2,832 votes after the fifth round of counting. Narwal has so far got 14,568 votes, while BJP’s Dutt got 11,736 votes. Loktantra Suraksha Party chief Raj Kumar Saini bagged 1,724 votes and INLD’s Joginder Malik got 1,389 votes.

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said the counting of votes started at 8am and the result was expected by 3pm after 20 rounds of counting.

“Six police checkposts have been put up near the counting centre and three-tier security is in place to ensure peaceful counting. The Election Commission received 438 postal ballots and 155 ballots of service voters. We urge people to stay home and avoid gatherings,” Punia said.

CONTEST BETWEEN NEWCOMER VS OLYMPIAN

The Baroda assembly seat had recorded an overall turnout of 68% on November 3. There are 14 candidates in the fray from the constituency. The seat fell vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Krishan Hooda, who had won the seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

While the BJP fielded wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who lost by 4,800 votes to Hooda in the 2019 assembly election, the Congress chose newcomer Indu Raj Narwal, a former member of the Sonepat zila parishad.

Seven independents and four candidates belonging to other parties, including former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini, are also in the fray.

PRESTIGE ISSUE FOR EX-CM HOODA

Anant Ram, a retired professor of political science at Bhiwani Government College, said the bypoll is a challenge for Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda to save his bastion and similarly the results will reflect on the performance of the BJP-JJP government.

“A win here will underscore Hooda’s hold in the Deswali belt and restore the Congress tally in the assembly to 31. The bypoll is significant for the BJP-JJP government, too, as the outcome will be a reflection on its performance,” he said.

top news
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
Luv Sinha, pitted against BJP heavyweight, trails in Bankipur
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
By-poll result: In MP, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi’s supporters ready to celebrate
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In