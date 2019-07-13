Congress MLA alleges police-SAD nexus in Punjab, locks horns with Tarn Taran SSP

In another instance of Congress leaders’ outrage against police officials deployed in their respective areas in Punjab, Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill has locked horns with Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, over alleged release of a man “held” in connection with a drug peddling case.

SSP Chahal admitted that the man in question, Aman Fauji of Patti town of Tarn Taran district, remained with the police for a few days, but insisted that he was not arrested, nor is he wanted in any case.

“We called him (Fauji) for routine questioning. After that, he was allowed to go. If he is found involved in any drug peddling case, action will be taken against him,” said the SSP.

MLA Gill, however, fumed over the fact that the man was set free. He also dragged former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister and Patti MLA Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, son-in-law of former Punjab chief minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, into the matter.

“SSP Tarn Taran is working at the behest of Adesh Kairon. He released a person who is a known drug peddler and wanted in many cases. I had requested him not to do that, but he did everything to please Kairon,” Gill alleged, while speaking to HT over the phone.

Pertinently, he also sent a detailed phone message to the SSP in this regard, a copy of which he also sent to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and deputy general of police Dinkar Gupta. A copy of the message was acquired by HT and reads as follows:

“Dear Kuldip ji, now my suspicion has turned into reality that you are protege of Adesh Kairon when you released most wanted drug peddler….at the instance of Kairon. You must have remembered that once I had requested you not to book minor under NDPS Act but you sent him to jail. Under Congress rule, you are emboldening Akalis. Now your real face has come out. Don’t worry, I am coming back shortly and will unmask you before CM sahib. As long as you are here you are free to do anything, I will not stop. [sic]”

The SSP denied receiving any such message.

“HELD” MAN IS WANTED IN OTHER CASES

Fauji along with other SAD leaders close to Kairon was booked in a case of poll violence during block samiti elections held in September last year. He was booked in other cases too, but was given bail. “These cases are pending in courts and the accused is out on bail. What can I do in this regard?” said the SSP.

Responding to the allegation made by Gill about registering a case against a minor under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Chahal said, “What can I do if drugs are found on a person. As per law, we are bound to take action. No police personnel has the right to release him/her without taking action.”

On allegations of acting at Kairon’s behest, “I have no answer to this question. Is it possible that I can do that? These are childish things,” he said.

OTHER CONG LEADERS UNHAPPY WITH POLICE

In the month of January this year, Zira MLA Kulbir Singh Zira boycotted the oath-taking ceremony of sarpanches and panches at Ferozepur, expressing his anger against functioning of Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, the inspector general (IG) of Ferozepur range. He walked out after declaring on stage that the police were allegedly protecting liquor contractors and drug peddlers.

Prior to this, Punjab Police officials remained under fire from Congress quarters with many legislators expressing their displeasure before the CM, alleging interference from Akali Dal in the functioning of police, during a lunch meeting hosted by the CM in May, 2017.

