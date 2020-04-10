Coronavirus in Chandigarh: No mask in public will land you behind bars

chandigarh

Two days after the administration made it mandatory for residents to cover their mouth with a mask or cloth in public places to contain the spread of Covid-19, it has now empowered the police to arrest the violators from Friday.

An order issued by UT adviser Manoj Parida on Thursday said, “All persons moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatever reason/authority in public places like street, hospital, office and markets must wear 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily. Any person moving around in his personal and official vehicle must be wearing these compulsorily.”

“These masks may be standard mask available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks and can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them. Violation of these instructions will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and the police are empowered to immediately arrest the violators,” it stated.

Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) entails imprisonment of up to six months, or fine, which may extend to ₹1,000, or both.

ORDER FOR OFFICES AS WELL

“Masks are mandatory for persons working at any site/office/workplace, etc. No person/officer/officials will attend any meeting/gathering without wearing these masks. It shall be the responsibility of the employer to ensure that the employees wear the 3-ply mask or cloth mask without fail,” the order read.

It elaborated, “It has been observed in some studies that wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially, from and to persons coming in contact with each other, apart from compulsory social distancing measures. It has become imperative that in the larger public interest, Covid-19 being contagious in nature and already strict observance of lockdown and isolation measures being enforced by Chandigarh administration, now wearing of masks by any person who is moving in any public space is essential to protect themselves from the infected persons.”

The decision to make masks mandatory in public places was taken at a meeting held by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday.