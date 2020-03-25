Coronavirus: Parents in Shimla demand date of depositing pvt school fee to be extended

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:44 IST

A parents and local guardians’ association has demanded that the last date of submitting their wards’ school fee be extended in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The association, Chhatra Abhibhavak Manch, demanded that state education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, education secretary and directorate of higher education director extend the date of depositing private school fee until situation normalises.

The association has alleged that private schools are pressuring parents to deposit school fee by March 30, despite the state and Centre ordered curfew and lockdown.

Convenor Vijendra Mehra said due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all services have been closed, except emergency services, but private schools have not deferred the last date for submitting their fee: “Most parents have left for their villages to wait out the situation and as such cannot deposit the fee. How do the schools expect parents to deposit fee when vehicles have been banned and Section 144 (unlawful assembly) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is imposed?” Mehra asked, adding the schools’ insistence was a violation of government orders.

“Strict action should be taken against the schools’ management,” he said.