Court tells CBI to take action against its cop for misplacing papers

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:07 IST

A special CBI court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chandigarh, to take action against its own inspector for misplacing crucial papers pertaining to the alleged abduction attempts on former Rohtak additional district judge SK Kapoor’s wife and daughter two decades ago.

CBI special judicial magistrate, Haryana, Aman Inder Singh, in a recent order asked the SP, CBI, special crime branch (SCB), Chandigarh, to proceed as per law against investigating officer inspector Arvind Chamoli and others as it had transpired from the CBI reports that they were responsible for misplacing the documents.

The documents, including a court order dated June 14, 2010, judicial file of the court and the protest petition filed by the complainant on the basis of which the court ordered further investigation, were reported missing by the CBI on November 19, 2018.

When the court had asked CBI to investigate how the files went missing, it had stated that the documents were with inspector Chamoli and others officials before being reported missing.

The case dates back to 1998 – during prohibition days in the then chief minister Bansi Lal government— when first the security of the then additional district and sessions judge SK Kapoor was withdrawn on January 23 and six days later, an unsuccessful attempt was made to abduct his daughter.

Varun Katyal, the counsel for Kapoor, said the latter suspected a conspiracy behind the withdrawal of his security and delay in police action in the kidnapping bid case as he had not been toeing the line of some senior officials in cases related to prohibition.The Punjab and Haryana High Court registrar had also written to the government in the context.

In 2002, another unsuccessful attempt was made to abduct Kapoor’s wife when he was additional sessions judge at Panchkula following which he moved high court demanding a CBI probe, which began in 2003.

In 2006, when the CBI in its report found no case in Kapoor’s complaints, he filed a protest petition following which the CBI was entrusted another probe in 2010 which too held there was no case in his complaints.

Kapoor yet again filed a protest petition along with a contempt petition, alleging that the judicial procedure was not being followed by the CBI investigating officials.

Even as the CBI court has taken a serious view of the missing of the files and sought action against the accused, it has adjourned the case to December 16, 2019 seeking reconstruction of the documents.