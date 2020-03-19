Covid-19 outbreak: Parents of Iranian students at PU tell them to stay put

chandigarh

Faced with the coronavirus outbreak, parents of Iranian students at Panjab University have asked them to refrain from returning home, and stay in India.

There are 27 students from the country studying in various PU departments. The death toll due to the virus at Iran, one of the worst-affected countries by the pandemic, climbed to 1,135 on Wednesday.

This has left the Iranian students at PU worried for the safety of their families. “My mother asked my father to bring me back home. But, he advised me that it was safer to stay in India,” said Ali Tajeri, who studies at University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS).

“I am worried about my father, who has diabetes. I cannot do anything for my parents from here. I call them twice a day for any symptoms of coronavirus,” he added.

UIET student Sina Tajeri’s parents have also told him to stay put. “It’s a hard time for me and my family. I am really concerned as they are all alone in Iran, and cannot rely on anyone in this situation.”

Out of the 27 Iranian students at PU, five study in UIPS; five at the dental institute’ three each in UIET, and English and education departments; two each in the Urdu and Persian departments; and one each in the physics, social work, biotechnology, and computer science departments.

Sanaz Marzban, who has completed her doctorate from the English department, had only stayed back for the convocation to get her degree. “Now, I don’t know when I can go back. All my family members are there, so I am really worried. I was expecting help from the embassy, but they have not contacted us so far,” she said.

Nandita Singh, dean international students, PU, said, “We are taking all steps to avoid any problem to international students. We have also communicated to dean students’ welfare to ensure proper hygiene for students in hostels. We are in touch with overseas students and have asked them to adhere to advisories.”