Covid antibodies found in 7.5% of Oxford vaccine trial volunteers at PGIMER

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:33 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has found antibodies against new coronavirus in 7.6% of the volunteers who were screened for the Oxford vaccine trials which are underway at the institute. Similarly, 82.5% of the recovered patients who had come forward for plasma donation at the institute’s blood bank were found to have developed the antibodies.

Professor Mini P Singh from the department of virology said that the till now 66 volunteers have been screened for the vaccine trails of which five were found to have developed antibodies.

“Fifty-nine volunteers for the Oxford vaccine trial along with seven health workers (Non-Covid) making a total of 66 participants, who were healthy and never encountered any symptoms of the virus, got tested for IgG antibody test. Out of 66 tested, five (7.6%) were found positive for IgG antibodies test, clearly indicating that they had contracted the infection but were asymptomatic and hence had developed antibodies,” a statement from the institute quoting Professor Mini P Singh said.

She added that the department of virology has also conducted the test on 80 Covid-19 recovered patients which comprised participants who had donated plasma and healthcare workers from the Institute. Of the 80 tested, 66 (82.5%) were found to have IgG antibodies, meaning thereby, that they developed antibodies post their recovery from the virus.”

Singh further concluded, “This data shows that the majority of the recovered persons developed antibodies. However, among the healthy population, the seropositivity was found to be only 7.6% implying that most of the population in the tricity is still not exposed to the virus. However, it’s very preliminary data and larger systematic studies are on the way.”

The institute statement quoting Professor Jagat Ram, director PGIMER, stated, “We are at a very preliminary stage of the study which is aimed at identifying the seroprevalence of Covid-19 at the community level and monitoring the transmission trends. It is too premature to say anything conclusively. The study is ongoing to collate more evidence to reach a definite result on the subject.”