Home / Chandigarh / CPI man booked for instigating 112 labourers being quarantined to flee

CPI man booked for instigating 112 labourers being quarantined to flee

About 112 labourers who were among 1,105 men stranded in Rajasthan and brought back to Abohar could not be accommodated for mandatory quarantining at a centre there because of lack of space

chandigarh Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:17 IST
Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Hindustan Times/Ferozepur
Subeg Singh, a member of the block samiti, who reportedly belongs to the Communist Party of India (CPI), allegedly instigated the men to flee from the bus and they managed to take cover in the darkness and escape to their homes.
Subeg Singh, a member of the block samiti, who reportedly belongs to the Communist Party of India (CPI), allegedly instigated the men to flee from the bus and they managed to take cover in the darkness and escape to their homes.
         

A man who instigated more than a 100 persons to flee from a quarantine centre in Fazilka late on Wednesday night has been booked by the police.

About 112 labourers who were among 1,105 men stranded in Rajasthan and brought back to Abohar could not be accommodated for mandatory quarantining at a centre there because of lack of space.

They were being moved by the civil authorities to another quarantine centre at Fazilka in three buses, which got caught in a storm midway. It was then that the men started protesting against the allegedly unsatisfactory quarantine arrangements at Fazilka and fled from the bus.

Subeg Singh, a member of the block samiti, who reportedly belongs to the Communist Party of India (CPI), allegedly instigated the men to flee from the bus and they managed to take cover in the darkness and escape to their homes.

“He not only provoked them to protest against the government, but also misguided them to leave the quarantine centre (at Abohar),” said Harjeet Singh, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka.

The labourers were to be kept at the centre as the Punjab government had ordered mandatory quarantining for anyone entering the state before they were allowed to go home. “All the labourers under the cover of darkness and the storm succeeded in fleeing and going back to their homes,” the SSP added.

After a marathon exercise, all the men were traced at their homes later and sent to the Fazilka centre.

It was also reported that three centres in the subdivisions of Fazilka, including Fazilka itself and Abohar and Jalalabad were informed that 1,100 persons would be taken there from Rajasthan, but later, chaos ensued when 1,400 men reached the centres and authorities scrambled to accommodate them.

Meanwhile, a case under section 269,267 and 188 of the IPC besides section 51 of the Disaster Management Act was registered against Subeg Singh.

Despite repeated attempts deputy commissioner, Fazilka, could not be contacted.

