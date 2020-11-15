DDC polls: Ex-minister, ex-MLA among BJP’s second list of candidates

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:53 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP released its second list of candidates for the third, fourth and fifth phase of upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections at party headquarters on Sunday.

The 44 candidates included former minister Shakti Raj Parihar and former MLA Bharat Bhushan. Parihar has been fielded from Gundana constituency in Doda district, while Bhushan has been fielded from Bhalwal in Jammu district.

BJP general secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, in consultation with party president Ravinder Raina, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul and other senior party leaders, made the announcement.

The state election commissioner of J&K KK Sharma announced the schedule on November 4 for the first DDC polls, to be in eight phases from November 28 to December 29.

The elections for the vacant seats of sarpanchs, panches and urban local bodies (ULBs) will also be held simultaneously with the DDC polls.