e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / DDC polls: Ex-minister, ex-MLA among BJP’s second list of candidates

DDC polls: Ex-minister, ex-MLA among BJP’s second list of candidates

The 44 candidates included former minister Shakti Raj Parihar and former MLA Bharat Bhushan

chandigarh Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
         

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP released its second list of candidates for the third, fourth and fifth phase of upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections at party headquarters on Sunday.

The 44 candidates included former minister Shakti Raj Parihar and former MLA Bharat Bhushan. Parihar has been fielded from Gundana constituency in Doda district, while Bhushan has been fielded from Bhalwal in Jammu district.

BJP general secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, in consultation with party president Ravinder Raina, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul and other senior party leaders, made the announcement.

The state election commissioner of J&K KK Sharma announced the schedule on November 4 for the first DDC polls, to be in eight phases from November 28 to December 29.

The elections for the vacant seats of sarpanchs, panches and urban local bodies (ULBs) will also be held simultaneously with the DDC polls.

top news
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In