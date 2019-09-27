e-paper
New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express to start from Oct 3

As per the schedule released, the train will depart from New Delhi on Saturday at 6am and after halting at Ambala Cantt, it will reach Ludhiana at 9.19am

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The ministry of railways has announced to start The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18 during Navrataras.

The train, running between New Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Katra stations, will start from October 3.

The train will be flagged off as an inaugural special from the New Delhi railway station on October 3.

The northern railway has announced to conduct a trial on Saturday. As per the schedule released, the train will depart from New Delhi on Saturday at 6am and after halting at Ambala Cantt, it will reach Ludhiana at 9.19am.

Further, the train will depart towards Shri Vaishno Devi Katra station at 9.21am i.e. after two minutes halt.

The train will reach Shri Vaishno Devi Katra station at 2pm.

Running towards New Delhi, it will depart from Katra station at 3.00pm and will reach Ludhiana at 7.32pm. After two minutes halt, the train will depart for New Delhi at 7.34pm and will reach New Delhi at 11.00pm.

The train is expected to follow same schedule during the inaugural run.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 22:46 IST

