e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Delimitation of Mohali MC wards: HC summons official record from Punjab local bodies dept

Delimitation of Mohali MC wards: HC summons official record from Punjab local bodies dept

It was argued that the process of delimitation was in violation of the Delimitation of Wards of Municipal Corporation Order of 1995

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday summoned the record pertaining to delimitation exercise carried out by the Punjab local bodies department to redraw the boundaries of Mohali MC wards.

The high court bench of justice Jitendra Chauhan acted on the plea of one Bachan Singh and others who had challenged the exercise. It was argued that the process of delimitation was in violation of the Delimitation of Wards of Municipal Corporation Order of 1995.

The court was told that objections were moved on October 29. However, neither the objections were decided by passing a speaking order by the competent authority nor any survey of the population was conducted. The whole process of readjustment was illegal, the court was told.

The government counsel had told the court that objections were considered and rejected by a detailed order by the competent authority. In view of this, the court fixed the matter for December 3 and directed that all the documents/material collected during the population survey be made available to the court on Thursday.

As per the councillors of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 70% seats held by them in the previous Mohali municipal corporation House had been re-carved or reserved or deserved to their detriment. The five-year term of the House ended on April 26 this year. Among the 50 wards, 25 have been reserved for women besides five for scheduled castes (including two for women) and two for backward classes (men). As many as 23 of 33 wards previously held by SAD-BJP have been affected, while wards of only two former Congress councillors have been converted to the general category; the remaining 13 have been left untouched.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In