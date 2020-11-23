e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dera Bassi building collapse: Owner hired unskilled labour, says SDM’s report

Dera Bassi building collapse: Owner hired unskilled labour, says SDM’s report

Initially, a contractor was hired for the construction work in the building in February this year, but later his services appear to have been discontinued as Hardev Singh hired unskilled labourers after the March lockdown

chandigarh Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:32 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Dera Bassi
         

Nearly two months after a building collapsed in Meera Milli Mohalla near the Ramlila Ground here, killing four persons, a report by subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Kuldeep Bawa has revealed that building owner Haridev Singh, who also died in the mishap, had hired unskilled labourers and changed them every three days or so.

Initially, a contractor was hired for the construction work in the building in February this year, but later his services appear to have been discontinued as Haridev Singh, 72, hired unskilled labourers after the March lockdown, changing them after every three days or so, the report said.

Without a contractor, the labourers could not carry out the work efficiently in the 50-year-old building, the ground floor of which had been constructed. It was being renovated while the second floor was being built, with three shops to be opened there.

The report also stated that all drawings had been approved for construction and that civic body officials had visited the site before construction started.

On the stability of the structure, the report said the building was of 330 square feet (sq ft) and a structure stability report was required for buildings of more than 500 sq ft.

Bawa also said a technical expert could explain how the main pillar collapsed as the plumbing pipe was not removed and shuttering was done.

The mishap occurred on September 24. While the owner and three labourers were on site, three other labourers were working around the building when the structure suddenly caved in around 9.30am, trapping the four men inside.

The bodies of the three labourers were recovered from the debris in a three-hour operation. They were identified as Gopi Chand, 60, Raju, 46, and Ramesh Sardara, 45, all migrants. Haridev Singh succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

tags
top news
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test at Rs 499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test at Rs 499; result in 6 hours
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In