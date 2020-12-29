Dismissed cop, aide land in net for extortion in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:21 IST

A policeman, who was earlier dismissed from duty, was arrested along with his accomplice for extorting money from a Sandhu Nagar resident on Sunday.

The accused ex-policeman has been identified as Gurvinder Singh of Haibowal Kalan and his accomplice was identified as Tejinder Singh of Rishi Nagar.

The duo went to the residence of Vishal alias Sonu in Sandhu Nagar and posed themselves as cops from the Narcotic Cell. They threatened Vishal for booking him in a fake case and took away ₹2,000 from him.

Complainant Vishal stated that he was a drug addict earlier and was undergoing deaddiction treatment at a private hospital.

He said he had stopped consuming drugs.

“Gurvinder Singh called me up and said he will book me in a case of drug peddling and demanded money to avoid getting booked. I told him that I have stopped consuming drugs.” he said.

“On December 27, when I was away from city for work, Gurvinder along with Tejinder came to my house and asked my wife for money. My wife called me and informed about the situation following which I asked the accused to come next day,” he said.

On December 28, the duo visited him at 2.30pm and demanded money. “After argument, I gave them ₹2,000 and later lodged a complaint with the police,” he said.

Investigating officer, ASI Rajan Singh of Haibowal police station, said on the basis of the complaint, the duo were arrested on Sunday. “The accused Gurvinder Singh was dismissed from duty on October 1. The investigation is in process. We are yet to ascertain his motive,” he said.

A case under section 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Haibowal police station. The duo will be produced before court on Monday.