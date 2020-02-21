Dodging Chandigarh traffic cops? Expect warning letters, repercussions

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 00:58 IST

Following the recent string of incidents, wherein traffic cops sustained injuries when violators tried to dodge them, the UT traffic police have now started sending warning letters to defaulters.

The communication, based on registration number of the vehicles, can spell trouble for those who break traffic rules and dodge traffic cops.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic), Shashank Anand, said, “Rather than putting their lives at risk in trying to stop offenders, the staff has been asked to note down the registration numbers. We are sending letters for all types of offences, including riding without helmet, triple driving and unnecessary honking.”

The letter will give details about where and when the offence took place, along with email address of the district superintendent of police (traffic administration) for clarifications, if any.

Although a challan will not be issued based on the letter, the warning will stay on the vehicle’s record, traffic police said.

Explaining the significance of the new move, traffic DSP, Kewal Krishan, said, “When one applies for a visa, the applicant’s driving record is sought from traffic police. We are making changes in our department’s software to mention the number of warnings issued to the candidate, along with the offences committed by him/her. Such a record can harm the applicant’s chances of procuring a visa.”

The DSP also said that warnings will be integrated with e-challaning application of traffic police which is to be launched soon. “The data will be visible to authorities of registration, licensing (RLAs) and civil courts. The RLA can further cancel the license of repeat offenders, while the court can issue a harsher punishment if they get challaned and go to court based on this.

In 2019, as many as eight policemen , including a sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, five constables and a lady constable were injured on duty. On November 23, 2019, the video of constable Kuldeep Singh had gone viral when he was hit by a coaching institute’s bus from behind, while he was directing traffic at Kalibari light point in Sector 47, Chandigarh. The constable was rushed to hospital and the bus driver was booked.

Although 1,225 warning letters have been posted since November 27, 2019, it is still not confirmed as to how many people actually got the letters as defaulters could have shifted elsewhere from their registered address.

Kamal Soi, a member of national road safety council, said, “Why just send warnings, traffic police should directly issue challans based on CCTV footage. Earlier people would not receive the traffic violation information slip (TVIS) challans due to change in address. So the police had to start sending text messages. Now, a text message should also be issued for a warning.”

The warning letter will be sent to the vehicle’s owner even if someone else is driving the vehicle. The letter addresses this discrepancy, and tells the vehicle owner to warn the person driving his vehicle. However, it is the owners licence record which will bear the warning.