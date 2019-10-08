e-paper
Driver of onion laden truck shot dead in Bathinda

Some unidentified persons parked their truck in front of the onion-laden truck at about 3 am at Ladli Dhi Chowk, and shot dead the 25-year-old driver

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
The driver of an onion-laden truck was shot dead on Tuesday morning by unidentified persons on Bathinda–Badal village road.

The truck laden with 30 tonne onion from Nashik was coming towards Bathinda when some unidentified persons parked their truck in front of the onion-laden truck at about 3 am at Ladli Dhi Chowk, and shot dead the 25-year-old driver Banwari Lal of Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan.

Truck owner Binder Singh of Handiaya said he was asleep in the truck when the driver tried to wake him up. He said that some people had intercepted their truck with a purpose to loot them. “Before I could make sense of what he was saying, some persons shot the driver. The attackers ran away when I began shouting for help. The driver was taken to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead,” he said.

Station house officer, Canal Colony police station, inspector Rajinderpal Singh said that in his statement to the police, the truck owner did not mention that the attack was related with an attempt to loot the onion stock. He said the motive of the attack is being investigated.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and under Arms Act has been registered against unknown persons. Bathinda SSP Nanak Singh said the incident did not seem like an attempt to loot the truck, and investigation is underway.

