Education, health priority sectors for Punjab government: Balbir Singh Sidhu

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:58 IST

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to Government Primary School, Rurka village, for construction of classrooms.

Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab health and family welfare minister

The grant has been given out of Lok Sabha MP (Sri Anandpur Sahib) Manish Tewari’s local area development fund.

On the occasion, the health minister said, “Education and health are priority sectors for the state government. It is always striving to upgrade the infrastructure in these two sectors to ensure quality education as well as sound health for our future generations.”

Encouraging students to excel in studies as well as sports, the minister said that no stone was being left unturned to transform the condition of the schools of the constituency.

The schools in the Gobindgarh and Gigemajra villages are great examples of the same, Sidhu added.

The health minister even called upon the panchayats, NRIs, and progressive youth to come forward and contribute towards the development of schools.