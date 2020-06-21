e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Education, health priority sectors for Punjab government: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Education, health priority sectors for Punjab government: Balbir Singh Sidhu

The health minister gave a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to a government school for construction of classrooms

chandigarh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to Government Primary School, Rurka village, for construction of classrooms.

Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab health and family welfare minister

The grant has been given out of Lok Sabha MP (Sri Anandpur Sahib) Manish Tewari’s local area development fund.

On the occasion, the health minister said, “Education and health are priority sectors for the state government. It is always striving to upgrade the infrastructure in these two sectors to ensure quality education as well as sound health for our future generations.”

Encouraging students to excel in studies as well as sports, the minister said that no stone was being left unturned to transform the condition of the schools of the constituency.

The schools in the Gobindgarh and Gigemajra villages are great examples of the same, Sidhu added.

The health minister even called upon the panchayats, NRIs, and progressive youth to come forward and contribute towards the development of schools.

top news
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
India added one lakh Covid-19 cases in 8 days. All you need to know
India added one lakh Covid-19 cases in 8 days. All you need to know
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In