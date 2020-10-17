Eye on heritage preservation, Chandigarh admn to give private buildings at Sector-17 Plaza a uniform look

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:35 IST

With an aim to conserve Sector-17 Plaza’s architectural glory in tune with the city’s heritage, the UT administration will be undertaking restoration of privately owned buildings here.

The project includes facade restoration and uniform flooring in all public corridors to make the buildings in Sector 17C and 17D look alike. Besides, all individual advertisement boards in front of the retail shops will also be removed.

While the administration is already restoring government buildings, including the deputy commissioner’s office and the Central State Library, this is the first time that it will undertake repairs of private buildings.

The UT engineering department has already floated tenders for the Rs 4-crore project, which is expected to be completed within a year after starting in November.

“Uniformity will be brought back in the facade construction material. Over time, private building owners have used different materials on facades, disturbing the sanctity of the Plaza’s heritage. Besides, the surface of the facades has deteriorated due to black spots and erosion,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

“Most shop owners have also laid down their own flooring using different materials and designs. These will be replaced with a uniform red stone as per the original heritage plan,” the official added.

“The administration briefed the market associations about the project in September. Though we welcomed the move, we have requested that the work be carried out block-wise instead of all at the same time,” said Neeraj Bajaj, president of the Chandigarh Business Council.

SECTOR-17’S REVITALISATION AND RESTORATION PROJECT

Underway for the past few years, the project aims to make Sector 17 a hub of culture, recreation and events.

IN PROGRESS

Map: The construction of a 40m x 40m city map in front of Neelam Theatre is mid-construction. It is being carved out in the floor with a stainless steel frame with concrete embedded in it. All sectors and tourists destinations, like Capitol Complex, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley and Rose Garden, will be reflected on the map with colourful lights.

Urban Park: The green belt is coming up near the Inter-State Bus Terminus in Sector 17. It includes expansion of the nearby football stadium. There is provision for food courts, seating within plaza, concerts and public screening of sport events on large screens.

Connecting corridors: The municipal corporation is undertaking the work to reconstruct the connecting corridors, which have been in a dilapidated state.

IN THE PIPELINE

Cycle tracks and pedestrian paths connecting Sector 17 to the Capitol Complex. These will start from the Rose Garden along Jan Marg and end near the Capitol Complex.

Preservation of Jan Marg on both sides.

Beautification of the area in front of fountain at the Plaza.

Children’s play area.

WHAT’S COMPLETED

The pedestrian underpass connecting Sector 17 to the Rose Garden in Sector 16 was inaugurated last year. It has become a major haunt of youngsters and several painting exhibitions have been organised in the space.

Dedicated tracks for battery-operated golf carts and cyclists.