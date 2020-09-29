e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Faridabad health dept busts sex selection racket in Ghaziabad

Faridabad health dept busts sex selection racket in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad becoming a hub for sex determination tests, says Faridabad civil surgeon

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The health department team acted after receiving information that Ghaziabad had become a hub for sex determination tests.
The health department team acted after receiving information that Ghaziabad had become a hub for sex determination tests. The (Shutterstock/For representation)
         

The Faridabad health department busted an interstate sex-determination racket in Ghaziabad and arrested two men, police said on Tuesday.

Kapil and Owais Khan, who were running a clinic in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, were caught when two decoys, including a pregnant woman, asked to know about the sex of her unborn child.

Dr Randeep Punia, Faridabad civil surgeon, said his team acted after receiving information that Ghaziabad was becoming a hub for sex determination tests. The decoy contacted Kapil and a deal was struck for Rs 12,500, after which tests confirmed a male child. “Our team then raided their clinic and nabbed Khan and Kapil. However, one of their accomplices managed to flee,” Punia added.

An FIR has been registered against Kapil and Khan by Uttar Pradesh police in the Ghaziabad-Loni area.

This was the second successful interstate raid in a month and the third in the year, Punia said.

Prenatal sex determination is illegal in India under the Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act.

