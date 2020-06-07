e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Farmer ends life after travel agent fails to return Rs 10 lakh

Farmer ends life after travel agent fails to return Rs 10 lakh

Had taken money in 2013 for helping him go abroad and settle there, sister of deceased alleges in police complaint

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The farmer in a suicide note said he was taking the extreme step as a travel agent who had taken Rs 10 lakh from him to help him go abroad was not returning the money
The farmer in a suicide note said he was taking the extreme step as a travel agent who had taken Rs 10 lakh from him to help him go abroad was not returning the money(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 37-year-old farmer who attempted suicide at Bhaini Sahib village by consuming poison on Friday died in hospital on Saturday night.

A suicide note recovered by the police said he was taking the extreme step as a travel agent who had taken Rs 10 lakh from him to help him go abroad was not returning the money.

The travel agent, Gurinder Singh of Sahnewal Khurd village, was arrested following a complaint filed by the farmer’s sister.

She told the police that the travel agent was a friend of her brother and had promised to arrange for a work permit for him. In 2013, after taking Rs 10 lakh from her brother, Gurinder sent him to the UK on a tourist visa, but failed to organise a work permit after he returned to India.

Despite her brother’s entreaties, Gurinder refused to return the money and, upset with the developments, he took his life, she said.

Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police had registered a case against the accused under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and efforts were being made to arrest him.

tags
top news
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In