Farmer ends life after travel agent fails to return Rs 10 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:48 IST

A 37-year-old farmer who attempted suicide at Bhaini Sahib village by consuming poison on Friday died in hospital on Saturday night.

A suicide note recovered by the police said he was taking the extreme step as a travel agent who had taken Rs 10 lakh from him to help him go abroad was not returning the money.

The travel agent, Gurinder Singh of Sahnewal Khurd village, was arrested following a complaint filed by the farmer’s sister.

She told the police that the travel agent was a friend of her brother and had promised to arrange for a work permit for him. In 2013, after taking Rs 10 lakh from her brother, Gurinder sent him to the UK on a tourist visa, but failed to organise a work permit after he returned to India.

Despite her brother’s entreaties, Gurinder refused to return the money and, upset with the developments, he took his life, she said.

Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police had registered a case against the accused under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and efforts were being made to arrest him.