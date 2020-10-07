e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Finally, Panjab University Teachers’ Association to hold elections on October 8, 9

Finally, Panjab University Teachers’ Association to hold elections on October 8, 9

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The elections of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) will now be held on October 8 and 9 with the due permission of UT deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar.

The polls were earlier scheduled for September 25 and 26, but had to be postponed after teachers had raised concerns regarding the pandemic.

Returning officer Vijay Nagpal had proposed new dates of October 8 and 9 to the DC, who on Monday granted permission. The DC had sought details of the PUTA elections regarding fresh dates, venues for polling, gathering limit, and mode of elections.

More than 600 teachers of the university are eligible to cast votes this year. The Mritunjay-Naura group, which is backed by the PU syndicate’s Goyal group, will go up against the Khalid-Sidhu group.

SOPs for elections

The polling schedule will be staggered over two days, with time slots for voting groups of teachers. Wearing masks will be mandatory and every individual will undergo thermal screening at entry points.

Two different venues have been selected for polling and voters are advised to bring their own pens; gloves will be provided to all. The voters will need to comply with social distancing norms.

The services of professional consultants had been procured for complete sanitisation and other precautions at venues. Those who tested positive for Covid-19, or are awaiting reports, or have been quarantined have been requested to refrain from voting.

