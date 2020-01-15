e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / ‘FISH REMARK’ Cong MLA submits written apology to Akal Takht

‘FISH REMARK’ Cong MLA submits written apology to Akal Takht

Patti legislator had said he is making efforts to divert devotees visiting Golden Temple to Harike so that they can eat fish

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Harminder Singh Gill, Congress MLA from Patti assembly constituency in Tarn Taran district, on Wednesday submitted a written apology to the Akal Takht over his controversial utterances on devotees visiting the Golden Temple.

During a function held last week for the ‘coronation’ of the newly elected chairman of market committee, Harike, Gill had said his efforts were on to divert the devotees visiting the Golden Temple towards Harike, also known as Hari-ke-Pattan, where Sutlej and Beas rivers merge, so that they could eat fish.

“We want that the one lakh devotees who daily visit the Golden Temple should be diverted to Harike, so that they could eat fish,” Gill was seen saying in the viral video.

The video of his speech had gone viral on the social media on January 12 drawing flak from the Sikh sangat.

In his letter addressed to acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh, Gill said, “In my viral video, some controversial words for the sangat of the Golden Temple had come to the fore. For my mistake, which was committed unknowingly, I seek unconditional apology from the Sikh sangat.”

“I and my family have been devoted to the Guru Ghar (Golden Temple). I present myself before the Akal Takht for my mistake. I will accept the religious punishment which will be given to me by the Akal Takht,” reads the letter.

