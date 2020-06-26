e-paper
Foetus died of haemorrhagic shock, had injury marks around head, neck

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The incident had come to light on Tuesday when a bank employee had spotted one foot, wrapped in a newspaper, along the cycle track near Press light point in Sector 17, when he was taking a walk post lunch. He immediately sounded the police, which later discovered the other foot and a foetus from the bushes nearby.
The post-mortem of the eight-month-old foetus, recovered from Sector 17 on Tuesday along with the severed feet of a woman, revealed that the cause of death was haemorrhagic shock (extreme blood loss).

Police sources said the post-mortem report also revealed that there was injury marks around the head and neck of the foetus.

The police, meanwhile, are scanning the records of pregnant women to gather more clues. Apart from this, midwives are also been questioned.

Cops are also scanning the mobile dump data and closed circuit television cameras in the area.

The detailed post-mortem report of the feet recovered is yet to be received by the police. The preliminary postmortem report had already indicated that the woman was killed before her feet were chopped off.

The incident had come to light on Tuesday when a bank employee had spotted one foot, wrapped in a newspaper, along the cycle track near Press light point in Sector 17, when he was taking a walk post lunch. He immediately sounded the police, which later discovered the other foot and a foetus from the bushes nearby.

The case has been lodged against unidentified persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

