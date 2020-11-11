e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Four succumb to Covid, 90 test positive in Chandigarh

Four succumb to Covid, 90 test positive in Chandigarh

With 66 patients being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 14,176

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Six people, including four from Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, while 235 tested positive.

The toll has climbed to 241 in Chandigarh with the death of three men, aged 76, 58 and 56, from Sectors 48, 7 and 25, respectively, and a 45-year-old woman from Makhan Majra.

With 66 patients being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 14,176. The infection tally stands at 15,339 with 90 fresh cases, with 922 cases still active.

Mohali district recorded 75 fresh cases, two deaths and 45 recoveries. Of 13,060 people tested positive so far, 12,035 have recovered and 250 have succumbed, leaving 45 active cases.

Panchkula recorded no casualty while 70 people, including five health workers, tested positive. The tally has climbed to 7,644, with 442 cases still active. While 7,085 patients have recovered, 117 have died so far.

top news
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In