Four succumb to Covid, 90 test positive in Chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:05 IST

Six people, including four from Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, while 235 tested positive.

The toll has climbed to 241 in Chandigarh with the death of three men, aged 76, 58 and 56, from Sectors 48, 7 and 25, respectively, and a 45-year-old woman from Makhan Majra.

With 66 patients being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 14,176. The infection tally stands at 15,339 with 90 fresh cases, with 922 cases still active.

Mohali district recorded 75 fresh cases, two deaths and 45 recoveries. Of 13,060 people tested positive so far, 12,035 have recovered and 250 have succumbed, leaving 45 active cases.

Panchkula recorded no casualty while 70 people, including five health workers, tested positive. The tally has climbed to 7,644, with 442 cases still active. While 7,085 patients have recovered, 117 have died so far.