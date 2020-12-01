e-paper
Free speech doesn’t entitle a person to make derogatory remarks: HC

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 01:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The petitioner, Vijender Kumar had argued that charges of hurting religious sentiments are not made out. Also he is in custody since September 24, hence, be granted bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Free speech doesn’t entitle a person to make derogatory remarks against any community or gender, the Punjab and Haryana high court has said.

“The Court is refraining itself from commenting on the nature of the posts made by the petitioner herein at this stage. Suffice it to say that freedom of speech does not entitle a person to make derogatory remarks/posts against any community or gender,” the bench of justice Sarin said dismissed the bail plea.

The petitioner, Vijender Kumar had argued that charges of hurting religious sentiments are not made out. Also he is in custody since September 24, hence, be granted bail.

The complaint against him was lodged by one Savita Kajal and Kuldeep Bhukkal alleging that Savita Kajal had uploaded a post of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on her Facebook ID following which the accused made insulting and objectionable comments on the post to create disharmony in the society. He was also accused of using filthy language and making objectionable comments against females belonging to scheduled castes and Muslim women.

The police had told court that the complainants produced a photocopy of the derogatory comments posted by him on Facebook, a copy of the same was given to the court as well.

The court observed that a perusal of the screenshots of the said posts prima facie reveals that the posts are not only derogatory in nature but are made against particular communities. In fact, the petitioner along with the plea has appended as just one of the posts whereas a number of posts as made by him, which are part of the status report submitted by the police, the bench said dismissing the bail plea.

