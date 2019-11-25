Garbage dumped at plot rankles Sector 33 residents

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:18 IST

A vacant plot near Tender Heart School and Government Model School in Sector 33 here has become a garbage dumping ground for residents. Heaps of garbage can be seen even in front of the schools and the area has become a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes.

As the municipal corporation has failed to remove the garbage for a long time, the foul smell, emanating from the rotting garbage, is causing inconvenience to children, pedestrians and residents.

Secretary of the Sector 33 Residents Welfare Association Kuljinder Sra, said, “The school authorities, parents and residents have taken this issue to the notice of the officials in the local administration on several occasions, but no one took the matter seriously.”

“Now the situation has aggravated to this extent that a resident of the area had to sell his flat and shift to another sector. Most importantly, garbage heaps are just next to the two schools and there is always a fear of spread of many diseases” he added.

He said many times we also the association also requested the administration to build a a boundary around the vacant plot so that no resident could dump garbage there, but to no avail.

Principal of Tinder Heart School Vikrant Suri said, “Despite complaints to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken.”

Councillor Rajesh Gupta said, “I have got the site cleared of the waste many a time, but residents do not stop from dumping waste here. I will try to get matter solved by getting a boundary wall built.”

General secretary of the Sector 35 Residents Welfare Association Pulkit Sharma said, “The administration is carrying out pruning of trees across the city, but leaving the green waste on the spot. The waste should also be removed after trees are pruned.”

He said, “Some trees at Government Model High School, Sector 35-D, also need pruning, but neither the administration nor the MC have acted despite repeated requests.”

“Children are finding a lot difficulties while playing in the school premises. Children are even getting injured as objects such as broken glass bottles, plastic material, etc, are thrown in school premises by people from outside,” Sharma.