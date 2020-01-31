Gold trader arrested in Zirakpur for betting

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:42 IST

Police have arrested a bookie from Peer Muchalla for betting during the T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand played in Hamilton on Wednesday. The accused Rakesh Verma, a resident of Victoria heights, was produced before Dera Bassi court and sent to judicial custody

“Verma was arrested following a raid at his house in Victoria heights in Peer Muchallla after a tip-off regarding the ongoing betting during the cricket match,” said station house officer Dhakoli, Sumit Mor. He said police recovered 20 cellphones, ₹3.5 lakh cash and a diary from the house of the accused during the raid. Rakesh Verma is into the wholesale business of gold in Faridkot and was also involved in betting.

A case under Section 420 of IPC and gambling act was registered in Dhakoli police station.

Dacoity in his house last year

It was on May 2, last year, that four men had held the gold trader’s wife and three children hostage at gunpoint and fled with ₹3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹20 lakh from their Peer Muchalla flat in Zirakpur. The accused, who were caught on CCTV camera,had carried off the booty in two suitcases and bags. Police investigations had indicated that the stolen money was betting money.

CIA incharge was suspended in case

Then incharge crime investigation agency (CIA) Mohali, inspector Satwant Singh Sidhu was suspended after he was accused of extortion and illegal custody by the accused in this case. Mohali police had held a press conference on July 12, to announce the arrest of 4 persons involved in robbery. Police recovered ₹45 lakh from them, of which ₹26 lakh was in cash and ₹16.5 lakh was held in six bank accounts (which were seized), besides a Swift car, two cellphones and a toy pistol.