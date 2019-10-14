Guruvani: Principal of RLB Public school Ludhiana shares her experience

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:54 IST

Your most interesting moment as the principal of Ram Lal Bhasin Public School and biggest challenge?

My positivity makes me enjoy every moment, whether it is in the office or in the company of my students. I am fond of interacting with the tiny tots of kindergarten. Their innocence gives me immense pleasure. In the present age of technology and research, distractions among pupils is a big challenge. So, a regular check through interaction with parents is kept on their actions and behaviour.

What helps you identify a talented student?

Every student is unique and full of potential. What they need is proper guidance, appreciation and motivation to do wonders. Inter-house activities and intra-house sports events help them discover their talents. Few may be good at singing, while others may be excellent in stage managing.

Do you believe students should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’? Have you come across a student who has excelled after being labelled?

How can we label such a beautiful creation of God? I am totally against it. In our school, instead of labelling, we put utmost efforts to explore the hidden talents in children by motivating and appreciating them, so that they rise up to the expected level.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

We make efforts to channelise the student’s energy in a positive manner through various inter-house literary and sports activities. A vigilant eye is also kept on their movements, behaviour and attitude and they are counselled regularly. Moral education helps in preventing students from falling prey to substance abuse.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of?

I feel happy to share that our students are always ready to donate and help the needy. Last year, they celebrated Christmas with Umeed School. Compassion Day is also celebrated and students visit orphanages and old age homes every year.

Initiatives school should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities and research?

The school organises inter-house and intra-house competitions where students exhibit their projects. Olympiads are held to develop the analytical thinking of students. We have been awarded the Star School by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). We encourage the students to participate in various events such as quiz and presentations to help nourish their thinking and knowledge.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore new areas?

In the present age of science and technology, students become conscious about career options at an early stage. They are guided according to their potential on new career avenues. Career counselling sessions are organised to help them choose the right track.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to the students?

In today’s competitive world, a teacher’s role has become multi-dimensional. Their role is not confined to classroom teaching but they also serve as guides, mentors, friends and counsellors. A teacher can play a significant role in changing the life of a student, if he or she has a healthy bond with them. Hence, we have to make sure our teachers are compassionate and ready always to help thestudents.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:36 IST