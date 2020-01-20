Haryana guv makes a six minute appearance for a 120 second address to the House

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:03 IST

Arriving 36 minutes behind schedule, Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Monday addressed the state assembly for barely two minutes, informing the House that the special assembly session has been convened for ratifying a Constitution Amendment Bill passed by both Houses of the Parliament to continue reservation of assembly and Lok Sabha seats for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for another 10 years.

The prepared text of the address, highlighting the achievements and plans of the state government, a routine thing for the governor’s address was not tabled in the assembly. “The governor merely fulfilled his constitutional obligation of addressing the House as per Article 175 of the Constitution,’’ said an assembly official.

Arya arrived in the House at 11.36 am, started his speech at 11.38 am and finished at 11.40 am. He spent a mere six minutes in the House.

In the first assembly session of the new government in November 2019, the governor had read half a page of the preface and the concluding paragraph of the 12-page speech. He had then told the newly constituted House that since every member has been provided a copy of the address, the content in pages 2 to 12 shall be taken as read.

“The text about government’s achievements and plans was prepared but it was decided to drop it since a near similar document was tabled in the November session also,’’ said an official. Arya on Monday greeted the people of Haryana for a happy and prosperous new year before concluding his speech: “I will address the House during the upcoming budget session.”