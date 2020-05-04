e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana to woo investors keen to move from China

Haryana to woo investors keen to move from China

An official spokesperson said as a part of the plan, principal secretary to chief minister Rajesh Khullar shall hold an open house with potential investors from 3 pm to 4 pm every day on May 6-8 through video conferencing/webinars

chandigarh Updated: May 04, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana government has chalked out an aggressive strategy to woo the investors intending to either shift from China or setting up a new manufacturing facility in India.

An official spokesperson said as a part of the plan, principal secretary to chief minister Rajesh Khullar shall hold an open house with potential investors from 3 pm to 4 pm every day on May 6-8 through video conferencing/webinars.

A number of US, Japanese, Korean and Euro Zone companies are proposing to shift their plants from China or set up additional manufacturing facilities to other locations in South Asia. The government has prepared a strategy to create windows in the existing state policies that would ensure quick setting up of manufacturing facilities in any industrial estate of the choice of investors wanting to shift base from China.

The government is reaching out to these companies to understand their individual requirement in terms of land area, payment terms, incentives sought and business facilitation sought.

tags
top news
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘Special corona fee’: Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor from Tuesday
‘Special corona fee’: Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor from Tuesday
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
‘Highest number of cured patients...’: Govt warns against laxity amid good news
‘Highest number of cured patients...’: Govt warns against laxity amid good news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news