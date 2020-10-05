Hathras rape-murder: Women hold protest in Srinagar, demand justice

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:33 IST

A group of women staged a protest here on Sunday against the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Raising slogans against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, around a dozen women activists of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) condemned the “blatant denial of justice to the Hathras rape victim and her family”.

The women were carrying placards which read ‘Hang the culprits’ and ‘Break the silence and protest against rape culture’.

“We are protesting in Srinagar against the rape and murder of the girl in Hathras. We are not going to accept the sad state of affairs regarding the safety of women,” said a protestor.

“I want to ask the government as to why women are not safe. Do we have to come out of our homes or not?” she said.

The protestors demanded stringent punishment to the culprits. “If the killers are not brought to book, we will come out on roads,” the protestors warned.

The young woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 and she succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on September 29. She was cremated by the authorities.

The UP government has recommended a CBI probe in the incident while the family has demanded a judicial probe through the Supreme Court.