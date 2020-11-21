Havaldar killed in Pakistani shelling along LoC in J&K’s Nowshera

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:03 IST

Havaldar Sangram Shivaji Patil was killed in action and a soldier was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district early on Saturday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that the Indian Army retaliated strongly after the ceasefire violation around 1am.